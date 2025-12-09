Bollywood Stars Sound Alarm Over Rising Wave Of Fake Social Media Accounts

Over the past week, several Bollywood stars including Aditi Rao Hydari, Shriya Saran, Sara Arjun, and Rakul Preet Singh have publicly raised the alarm about fake social media and phone accounts impersonating them, a disturbing trend that highlights the growing challenge of identity-fraud and cyber-scams in the entertainment world.

Aditi Rao Hydari was among the first to issue a warning. She informed followers that someone was contacting photographers on WhatsApp using her name and photos, offering fake “photoshoot” opportunities. Hydari clarified that all her official communications are routed through her team, urging people to ignore and report the imposter.

Shriya Saran, too, took to Instagram to expose a spurious number that was impersonating her. The fake profile had even used her photo as a display picture and had reportedly reached out to acquaintances and industry contacts. Expressing frustration, she urged people to refrain from engaging with the number, calling it a scam and warning that “this is not me.”

Meanwhile, Sara Arjun’s father intervened to confirm that the only legitimate Instagram account representing her is @thesaraarjun, flagging several others as fraudulent. The quick action helped alert people within her circle about the impersonation attempt.

Rakul Preet Singh also flagged a fake WhatsApp account operating under her name that had reportedly been messaging random people. She described the situation as “worrisome” and mentioned that she was in the process of filing a cybercrime complaint.

These revelations are part of a growing pattern in Indian cinema and media, where impersonations, fake casting calls, and fraudulent outreach are becoming increasingly common. Earlier this year, several casting-call scams surfaced, including one involving a fake account impersonating a celebrated filmmaker.

The impact isn’t just on the celebrities themselves. These scams exploit the trust and admiration fans place in public figures. They can lead to emotional distress, financial losses, and even reputational damage, especially when unsuspecting fans or collaborators are involved. By publicly naming the imposters and offering clear warnings, celebrities are attempting to stem the tide of abuse. But the problem persists.

For many impersonators, social media offers a sense of anonymity and minimal risk. The damage is magnified in a celebrity-driven ecosystem where public trust and popularity can be misused to create false credibility. As one actor put it, impersonation not only wastes people’s time but also “scares the humanity out of you.”

The only viable solution seems to lie in constant vigilance, both by the stars themselves and by the public. Reporting suspicious accounts, verifying identities before engaging, and adopting a healthy distrust toward unsolicited messages seem to be the only real defenses.

For now, the warnings of Aditi Rao Hydari, Shriya Saran, Sara Arjun, and Rakul Preet Singh stand as a stern reminder: in the age of digital fame, your name, your image, and your goodwill can be hijacked, sometimes by people you’ll never meet.