Ranbir Kapoor’s Take On Working In Pakistani Films; Says, ‘Art Is…’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is in limelight these days for his film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. The actor will soon be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor on-screen. Before the release of the film, Ranbir is busy promoting it.

Taking this sequence forward, Ranbir recently reached Chandigarh. While the actor spoke openly to the press, but something happened here that Ranbir took a U-turn from his statement of working in Pakistani films.

Pakistan and Pakistani cinema are in discussions these days due to the statement made by Javed Akhtar. But recently our neighboring country was also mentioned by Ranbir Kapoor. Let me tell you, this is not the first time that the actor has spoken about Pakistan.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, who was in Chandigarh to promote his film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, was asked about his statement of wanting to work in Pakistani films. On this, the actor gave such a reply, which made it clear that Ranbir does not want to create any kind of trouble before the release of the film.

Ranbir turned the question around in a very sly way, saying, “I think it was a bit misunderstood. I went to a film festival and a lot of Pakistani film makers were asking me this question if you want to make a good film.” If the subject is available, will you do it? So, I didn’t want it to be controversial in any way so I said yes. However, for me movies are movies and art is art.”

Praising Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam, the actor said, “I know many artists from Pakistan Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam are great singers who have contributed to Hindi cinema. So, cinema…is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees boundaries. Of course you have to respect the art. But let me tell you that art is not bigger than your country, so you have to forget whoever is standing against your country. Because your first choice and first priority will always be your country.”

Talking about ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is going to be a romantic drama, which is going to hit the theaters on 8th March.

Ranbir and Shraddha are coming together on screen for the first time from this film. Ranbir was last seen in the film ‘Brahmastra’ last year, in which his wife Alia was seen working with him.