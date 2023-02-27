‘Is She Pregnant?’: Netizens Body-Shame Huma Qureshi After She Was Spotted In Slit Dress At Award Night!

Speaking of strong actresses in Hindi cinema, the name of Huma Qureshi is definitely present. Huma Qureshi is known for her amazing acting skills. However, Huma Qureshi often has to deal with body shame due to her obesity. In addition, recently, Huma Qureshi was once again subjected to body shame, and netizens mocked her for gaining weight.

Huma Qureshi trolled on social media

Instant Bollywood shared Huma Qureshi’s latest video on their official Instagram on Sunday. This video of Huma Qureshi can be seen on the red carpet on the night of the awards. Watch this video and you will know how fat Huma Qureshi is. After watching this video of Huma wearing a slit dress, you will be confused for a moment. Not only this, Netizens targeted the actress after seeing her video. So she was tightly controlled and people asked her all sorts of questions.

Netizens Ask-Is she pregnant?

An Instagram user commented on Huma Qureshi’s video, asking if the actress was pregnant. Following this, another user commented on how much the stomach is showing and how strange the dress appears. She appears to be pregnant, according to another user. Many users have commented to ask Huma Qureshi pregnancy-related questions. This is not the first time Huma Qureshi has been the target of netizens due to her weight gain In fact Huma has been trolled many times before.

Watch;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

On the work front, she was last seen and recognized for her role in the thriller Monica Oh My Darling, which starred Rajkummar Rao, Akansha Ranjan and Sikander Kher.