Rani Mukerji & Kajol Looks Stunning In Bengali Saree; Perform Sindoor Khela At Puja Pandal!

Bollywood actors Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji celebrated the last day of Durga Puja with their families on Wednesday. The sisters were photographed posing together inside their family’s puja pandal in Mumbai while playing sindoor, where women put sindoor on each other as they celebrate Vijaya Dashami, or Dussehra. They were joined by their cousin Sharbani Mukerji and family friend Akanksha Malhotra.

Rani, Kajal and Tanishaa wore traditional Bengali sarees and posed for pictures with sindoor on their faces. Rani was heard wishing the paparazzi a happy Dussehra at the venue; The actor distributes sweets among them.

In a photo shared by Tanishaa on Instagram, she posed smilingly with her cousin Sharabani and Rani. She posted some pictures of herself with sister Kajol, where they both wore red and white sarees. In one of the photos she posted, Tanishaa was seen smearing vermilion on the cheeks of a Durga Puja idol inside the pandal. She captioned it, “Sindoor khela… Happy Dussehra… Durga puja 2022.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Kajol shared a video on Instagram from the puja festival, in which she was seen arriving at the Durga pandal of the Mukerji family with actor-filmmaker Revathi, who is directing Kajol’s upcoming film Salaam Venky. The video featured Kajol’s mother, actress Tanuja and sister Tanishaa. Kajol captioned it, “Seeking Durga Ma’s blessings and yours… For our new offering.”

Kajol will next be seen in Revathi’s Salaam Venky. It is based on a true story of a woman. It talks about the challenges she faces in life. It will be released in theatres on December 9 this year.