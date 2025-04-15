Rasha Thadani Makes Powerful Debut With ‘Uyi Amma’, Says Raveena Tandon Trained Her Like A Pro

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, shot to instant fame after the release of the music video “Uyi Amma” from her debut film Azaad. While some criticised the 17-year-old for performing in a song with suggestive overtones, fans were quick to defend her, praising her expressions and screen presence. Many even went on to say that she outshined several other star kids who debuted in recent years.

In a conversation with BBC Asian Network, Rasha opened up about how life has changed post the song’s release and how her mother played a key role in shaping her skills. Recalling a surreal moment after a promotional event, she said, “I was in the car, trying to take a picture of the film poster on a billboard. Suddenly, a man spotted me from the street and shouted, ‘Arey ye toh Uyi Amma hai!’ That’s when it hit me — the song had gone viral.”

Rasha credited choreographer Bosco Martis and his team for helping her ace the performance. “He’s a genius. They really worked hard with me on the song,” she said. However, she believes the real foundation was laid years ago at home by her mother. “My mom always knew I’d become an actor. She would make me watch performances by Rekha ji, Saroj Khan ji, and Sadhana ji. She’d pause scenes and ask me to study their expressions and understand the mood. It was never just for fun — it was training.”

One of the performances that particularly stayed with her was Sadhana’s iconic “Jhumka Gira Re.” “I was in awe,” Rasha said, reflecting on the power of expression in classic Bollywood.

As for the attention and newfound fame, she’s still taking it all in. “I didn’t expect such a reaction. I’m still processing it,” she shared.