Sunita Ahuja Shuts Down Divorce Rumours With Govinda: “Until We Speak, It’s All Just Noise”

Months of whispers about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s alleged split have finally been put to rest — and in classic Sunita style. Responding to the speculation surrounding her 38-year marriage with the Bollywood star, Sunita called out the gossipmongers and made it clear that there’s no trouble in paradise.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Sunita brushed off the buzz with a sharp quip. “Tu zyada hi bol raha hai beta,” she told the reporter, adding, “Mujhe koi farak nahi padhta koi bhi news aajaye. Jab tak hum nai mou khole, baadme sab gole hie gole” — making it known that until either of them addresses it publicly, everything remains hearsay.

Earlier, in another interview with ABP, Sunita had been even more blunt about the speculation. “Positive hai ya negative hai. Positive hai mujhe pata hai. Mai sochti hu kuttey hai log bhaukenge,” she said, unapologetically slamming critics who take shots at her relationship.

Back in February, divorce rumours intensified when reports claimed that the couple had legally filed for separation. Govinda’s lawyer, Lalit Bindal, later confirmed that while Sunita had indeed initiated proceedings, the couple eventually reconciled. “We also travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupatinath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now,” he told India Today, assuring fans that the two were “going strong.”

Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot in 1987 before his meteoric rise in Bollywood, kept their marriage under wraps until the birth of their daughter Tina. The couple also shares a son, Yashvardhan, who is gearing up to make his big-screen debut in a romantic drama directed by National Award winner Sai Rajesh.