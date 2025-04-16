Vir Das Slams Air India Over Wheelchair Delay, Airline Issues Clarification

Emmy-winning comedian and actor Vir Das, known for his sharp wit and global fanbase, called out Air India on social media after a distressing experience on flight AI816 from Mumbai to Delhi on April 14. Das, 45, alleged that despite pre-booking a wheelchair for his wife, who has a broken leg, no assistance was provided upon landing, leaving her to climb down the aircraft stairs on her own.

In a post on X, Das said, “I’m a lifetime loyalist. I believe you’ve got the nicest cabin crew in the sky, this post pains me to write.” He described how the cabin crew appeared clueless when asked about the wheelchair assistance, adding that the delay caused immense discomfort for his injured wife. “She got off the plane with a fractured foot. No wheelchair. No help. Just stares,” he wrote.

The comedian also highlighted other issues with the flight, stating that despite paying ₹50,000 per seat, they encountered broken tables, leg rests, and even a seat that remained stuck in a reclined position. “We had broken leg rests, broken tray tables, and a seat that wouldn’t move. For fifty grand a seat. Come on,” Das wrote, expressing disappointment while still acknowledging the airline’s usually excellent crew.

Responding to the post, Air India issued a statement acknowledging the situation and offering an explanation for the mishap. “We empathize with the guests, especially given the mobility concern involved, and recognize that this experience fell short of expectations,” the airline said. The statement clarified that wheelchair assistance was not denied but delayed due to “unusually high demand for wheelchairs and staff at that time.” It added that the cabin crew had offered help and that an ‘ambulift’ was made available per standard procedure.

Air India concluded by reiterating its commitment to improving accessibility and enhancing passenger comfort in the future.