Raveena Tandon Is Irked By Being Referred To As 90s Star, “You Don’t Use It For Aamir Or Salman”

Bollywood actress, Raveena Tandon is one of the finest performers the film industry has ever produced. With her recent outings, she is defying age-old notions where females are only seen playing second fiddle to men.

In a recent interview, Tandon talked about the disparity between actors and actresses in the eyes of media personalities. She said that though Madhuri Dixit has been working for a long time, there’s no point in addressing her as a ’90s star’. Furthermore, she called out publications for behaving differently with Aamir Khan or Salman Khan who also started at the same time as Dixit.

“When Aamir takes a break of 2-3 years and comes back with a movie, you don’t call it his comeback. You don’t say ‘superstar of the 90s’ Aamir Khan is with us today.’ Hum bhi lagatar kaam hi karte aarae hain. But I see so many articles in media about ‘superstar of the 90s’ Madhuri Dixit is now doing this,” stated Raveena.

“You never said this about Salman Khan or Sanjay Dutt. So, we need to end this disparity,” she added.

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon made her OTT debut with the Netflix crime thriller web show Aranyak in 2021. She was last seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2 along with Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj. Raveena will be next seen in a Binoy Gandhi film titled Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan and Kushalii Kumar. It is a family entertainer. She also has Arbaaz Khan’s social drama Patna Shukla in her kitty.