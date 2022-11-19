Hollywood Actress Denise Richards, Who Worked With Akshay Kumar, Was Fatally Attacked

Hollywood actress Denise Richards is one of the few stars who have also worked in Bollywood. Today the big news is coming about this actress who was seen on screen with Akshay Kumar in the film ‘Kambakht Ishq’. Denise and her husband, Aaron Phypers, are subjected to a fatal attack in Los Angeles that put both their lives in danger. It is said in the reports that Denise was going to a studio with her husband at that time. While searching for a parking spot, a man becomes irate with them and starts firing at the two.

According to media reports, on the previous day in the morning, actress Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers left their home to go to Popsicle Studio. During this, both were going there in their car. Denise’s husband was driving and upon reaching there he started looking for a place to park the car.

Meanwhile, the driver of a car coming from behind started shouting at the couple and he lost his temper in anger. The driver was so enraged that he opened fire on Denise’s car. These bullets were fired at the rear of the car, and Denise and her husband were not harmed. After this incident, Denise was badly nervous and reached the sets crying. The incident was informed to the police by people involved in the crew of Dennis’s film present in the studio. Bullet holes were found in Dennis’s car, after which those people called 911 and shared the full details of the incident with the police. The Los Angeles Police is conducting a full investigation into the incident.

Talking about the film career of the actress, she was last seen working on the big screen in the comedy film Junkyard Dogs released this year. Talking about the actress’ upcoming projects, she is working on Wickenburg, Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace and A Walking Miracle.