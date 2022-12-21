Rohit Shetty Feels Govinda Should Have Been The Biggest Superstar, “Gave Blockbusters For 10 Years But…”

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently on a promotional spree of his upcoming film Cirkus. During one of the interactions, the director who is famous for helming action and comedy movies expressed his fondness for the iconic Hindi film actor Govinda.

Shetty praised him for giving back-to-back blockbusters for a decade. He said that despite giving many hit flicks to Bollywood, Govinda ‘didn’t get his due’ in industry when he should ‘have been the biggest superstar’.

During a segment of his interview, Rohit was asked to guess the film that earned the highest on box-office during 1993. Rohit answered it correctly as he said, “Aankhen” the film that was helmed by David Dhawan and featured Govinda alongside Chunky Pandey. The Golmaal director then went on to heap praises on the cult duo of Govinda and Dhawan. He stated that the two gave blockbusters for straight 10 years.

“He and David sir gave Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Jodi No 1, Coolie No 1, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, that was back-to-back. I think he didn’t get his due otherwise he would have been the biggest superstar. Ab social media hai, ek chalti hai toh sab chilate hai,” said Rohit.

For the unversed, Govinda created magic on-screen during 1980s. After stepping into Bollywood with the 1986 film Ilzaam, he starred in various movies like Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anari No.1, Bhagam Bhag, and Partner, all of which earned critical as well as box-office acclaim.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others is set to hit the theatres on December 23.