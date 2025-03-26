Rubina Dilaik Revealed She Lost Her Entire Savings To A Fraud Who Promised Her To Buy A Flat In Mumbai

Popular small-screen actress and ‘Choti Bahu’ fame Rubina Dilaik has recently revealed how a fraudster promised to get her a flat in Mumbai, and then disappeared for three years and lost contact with her. In a recent interaction with Bharti, Rubina revealed that she lost her entire savings while buying her first house in Mumbai. She also revealed that this is the reason she has not invested anywhere in Mumbai in the last 10 years.

Let us tell you that Rubina Dilaik is one of the highest-paid actresses of TV today, and is earning crores. But once she had to struggle a lot in her professional life. She neither knew how to invest money properly nor save. But after the arrival of her husband, Abhinav Shukla, her life changed completely. She told Abhinav helped her in saving and investing her money wisely.

Rubina Dilaik said that when she came to Mumbai, she invested in a house, but she lost the money. About this, she said, ‘I have not invested anything in Mumbai for the last 10 years. When I bought my first house, it went into the wrong hands. I had to shift to the house in less than 90 days. The man to whom I had given the money absconded.’

Rubina further said, ‘Neither did I get the house nor that man. It took me 3 years to find him and get the money back. But he was never found. I lost the house, money, and everything else too.’ Rubina further said that earlier she used to spend all the money, and there was no management. Due to this, she could not save even a rupee. According to Rubina, she earned a lot of money from the TV show ‘Chhoti Bahu’, but she spent all the money then her husband, Abhinav Shukla taught her to save.