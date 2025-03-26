First Look of ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ Shared By The Makers, Will Focus On Life of Yogi Adityanath

Samrat Cinematics has released the first look of its upcoming movie ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’. This upcoming film will give an opportunity to know the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath closely and will give a glimpse of the decisions that shaped his spiritual and political path. The film ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ covers aspects of CM Yogi Adityanath’s life, his early years, his decision to retire as a Nathpanthi yogi, and his evolution as a leader who reshapes the socio-political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

Let us tell you that the film is directed by ‘Maharani 2’ fame Ravindra Gautam, and it is produced by Ritu Mengi under the banner of Samrat Cinematics. The movie is inspired by Shantanu Gupta’s bestselling book ‘The Monk Who Became Chief Minister’. It has a hair-raising mix of drama, emotion, action, and sacrifice. Anant Joshi has played the role of Yogi Adityanath in this film, while Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Ajey Mengi, Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar, and Garima Singh have also done strong acting in the film.

Talking about the release of the film, let us tell you that it will be released worldwide in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages ​​in the year 2025. The music of the film is given by Meet Brothers. Written by Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyank Dubey. The director of photography is Vishnu Rao, and the production designer is Uday Prakash Singh.

Explaing their idea of the film, the producer Ritu Mengi of Samrat Cinematics said, ‘Yogi Adityanath’s life is full of challenges and transformation. Our film presents his journey in an engaging and dramatic way, and brings to life the events that shaped him. With a stellar ensemble cast and a gripping story, we are excited to bring this inspirational story to audiences around the world.’