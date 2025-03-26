Sonarika Bhadoria Shared Beautiful Pictures In Off-White Saree With Red Bindi And Gajra, Pictures Inside

‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ fame and popular small screen actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who became famous in every household by playing the role of Parvati, recently shared her beautiful pictures on her social media handle. She has shared such pictures that set the internet on fire. Wearing red bangles, red sindoor in the parting, gajra in the hair, and a bindi on the forehead, Sonarika looked immensely beautiful in a cream coloured saree.

Since these pictures were shared on social media Sonarika’s fans got crazy and are not tired of praising the beauty of the actress. Let us tell you that Sonarika Bhadoria has shared 17 pictures on her Instagram account. Her style is absolutely unique in every picture, and fans are not tired of praising the actress.

The actress’s pictures have been viewed more than three and a half lakh times in seven days, and there has been a flood of comments. A user has written, ‘Even the moon pales in front of you.’ Another comment is, ‘Very beautiful Maa Parvati.’ Another user wrote, ‘How beautiful, absolutely flawless.’ One commented, ‘God has given all the beauty to you.’ Users did not stop here. While warding off the evil eye of the actress, they wrote, ‘May no one’s evil eye fall on you.’

But one user’s eyes got stuck on Sonarika Bhadoria’s earrings, and he told an interesting connection with the earrings. The user wrote, ‘Your gold earrings are very beautiful which you wore during the first kitchen after your marriage.’ Let us tell you that Sonarika married Vikas in the year 2024 and this year the actress celebrated her first wedding anniversary. Let us tell you that Sonarika also went to Maha Kumbh this year and took a dip in the Triveni Sangam there and also did puja and seva there. The pictures that were shared went viral within minutes, and the fans showered a lot of love even then.