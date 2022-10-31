“Sajid Ke Sir Par Salman Ka Haath Hai,” Sherlyn Chopra Breaks Down After Police Refuses To Take Her Statement!

Filmmaker and #MeToo accused, Sajid Khan’s participation in the current season of Bigg Boss has become a cause of stir on social media. And it is something denying to die down any time soon because despite all the outrage, the makers of reality show are refusing to show him doors.

Adding to Sajid’s worries, one of his alleged victim, Sherlyn Chopra is trying to take the matter to Police. However, now she has revealed that the officials are not recording her statement. She also said that Sajid Khan is getting support from Salman Khan and even Police is under his influence.

Chopra’s recent visit to Juhu police station to file a complaint against the Housefull director was not fruitful. After coming out, she talked to media and while talking about her suffering, she broke down into tears. Sherlyn stated, “I was informed that the officer in charge is not around so I should come later. When I asked why I was not given a time despite calling repeatedly to ask them to record my statement, they are saying that the in charge of my case is not there. I left messages and called back-to-back, but there was no revert. I even requested them to hand over my case to a lady in charge and currently, I am feeling helpless.” At this point, Sherlyn started crying.

“I don’t know why they are doing this/ Are they under any pressure to not record my statement? I am thinking now that being a celebrity I am facing this, what all a common woman of this country must be going through. I just want people to know the truth. Mujhe chahiye ki nishpaksh jaanch ho. (I want a fair investigation)” she added.

Sharing further, Sherlyn quoted, “They have asked me to come around 8 PM and by then they will arrange a lady constable. My whole point is if they don’t want to take my complaint, then tell me. I’ll go to the Bandra police DCP office. I am not asking them to arrest Sajid Khan right now but at least they should investigate.”

Talking about Salman’s involvement in the entire scenario, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant said, “My fans and people on social media are saying that ma’am you are wasting your time and police is not going to do anything because Sajid Khan ke sir par Salman Khan ka haath hai. People are telling this on social media.”

For the unknown, The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) had barred Sajid Khan from directing films after multiple molestation allegations against him came to the forefront in 2018 amidst the MeToo wave in India. He was out of work for the last four years. After Bigg Boss 16, Sajid will be helming a film called 100% which stars Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.