Ileana D’cruz Gets Trolled On Her Bikini Pictures; Netizens Say, “Ileana Has An Aunty Body”

Ileana D Cruz has constantly been a target of body shaming, for a few years now due to her sudden weight gain. Recently, Ileana has been on a beach vacation with her ladies and posted a lot of fun pictures via Instagram. She was flaunting her beach look in a fun way but got body shamed and trolled on social media.

Ileana was seen revealing her half-body along with her friend, in which she looked a bit fat, as compared to other toned bikini bodies. Netizens noticed all her flaws and started giving a lot of negative opinions about Ileana’s body and her skin colour. A social media user also commented on the picture saying “Ileana has an aunty body” and a bikini is not meant for her body type. There were Some other users also making negative remarks about her diet and fitness regime. From body shaming to being considered a dark-skinned female, Ileana’s post received a lot of negativity about body issues.

She also shared her solo picture, exposing her bikini body and especially focusing on her upper body. Ileana was flaunting her white bikini along with her sun-tanned skin. Ileana’s bikini pictures and her body have always been an issue of debate among social media users. But she always manages to be confident in her body type, no matter what!