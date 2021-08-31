Samantha Akkineni Addresses Separation Rumors With Husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni is a popular face of the South Indian film industry. With her debut on the digital platform in Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2, the talented actress has mesmerized the entire nation with her acting skills and charming looks. Recently, Samantha Akkineni changed her name to S and dropped her surname Akkineni on social media platforms. This caused a stir among her fans and sparked speculations about her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Though we hardly see the actress reacting to all the rumors regarding her, this time she has opened up to all the reports surrounding her married life as well as to the trolling she faced after her web series The Family Man 2 came out.

In the interview with Film Companion, Samantha was asked how does she deal with trolls and what is her reaction to them. To this, she replied, “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well.”

“Everybody wanted me to react to The Family Man issue. There were like 65000 tweets hammering me. I just thought no. I will speak when I have to speak and when I feel like saying something. I will not be bulldozed into saying something,” she continued. For the unversed, Samantha’s web show got into a controversy as many claimed that the makers are trying to portray Tamil people in a negative light. However, the show opened to positive reviews and received immense love from audiences across the country. Recently, Samantha has also received her first award for her Bollywood and OTT debut – the Best Performance Female award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Samantha’s sudden name change hinted towards trouble in the Akkineni household. When asked about the same, Samantha said, “I will respond to any controversy or a troll only when I want to talk about it, but not when people ask me.”

For the unknown, Samantha and Chaitanya, lovingly called ChaySam by their fans, got married to each other in 2017 in a lavish yet private wedding. After Samantha, husband Chaitanya will also be making his Bollywood debut. The actor will be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. When asked if she gave any sort of advice to Chaitanya before his Bollywood debut, the actress laughed and said, “Me and advice? Do I know how to navigate Bollywood? That’s a good one.” She further added, “No, I am not giving anybody any advice but myself. But I think he had a blast and he’s in complete awe of Aamir and how can anyone not be in awe of him. So, I am extremely happy for him and his experience.” Well, we wish both Samantha and Chaitanya luck and love for the Bollywood innings. We just hope that all is well between this ‘Cute couple.’