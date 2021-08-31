Priyanka Is Being Called ‘Unsanskari And Besharam’ For Posting Intimate Pic With Nick Jonas

Celebrities receive overwhelming love from their fans every time the post their pictures on social media handles. But sometimes these celebrities have to face heat from their haters. There is also incessant shaming and online bullying that they have to experience regularly. Recently, ‘Bahubali’ actor Prabhas was also trolled for his weight gain and for pictures without makeup. Even if you guys remember Kangana Ranaut was also trolled for wearing a bralett.

Priyanka Chopra

And now, Priyanka Chopra is on the receiving heat from haters after she posted a picture of herself in a bikini alongside her husband Nick Jonas. In the picture, Nick is seen holding a fork and a spoon close to PeeCee’s rear side, who captioned the picture ‘Snack’. Now the trolls took it too seriously and started calling her ‘unsanskari’, ‘Besharam’, ‘uncultured’ and what not. Even few have accused her of forgetting her Indian culture after moving to the US and said that she should have kept these pictures private.

Trolls

Taking this long story of trolling people took this on another level, and said she is ruining the name of highly cultured India. She is ruining our culture and should have kept these practices in US only.