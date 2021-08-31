Did You Know Rajkummar Rao Was Beaten Up By 25 Boys In His School Days? Read What Exactly Happened- Exclusive
Rajkummar Rao carried the dream of becoming an actor from a very young age. With all his passion, hard work, and consistency, the actor has made a place and standing for himself in the industry. He has successfully achieved his dream of facing the camera. Though the actor was determined towards his life goal, during his college days, he was up for amusing mischief.
As Rajkummar celebrates his 37th birthday today, here’s a looking back at one such incident. Once the actor opened up about dating a girl who already had a boyfriend when he was in the 11th standard. The actor revealed that as a consequence he was beaten up by 25 people.
The revelation came when Bareilly Ki Barfi actor on an episode of EIC vs Bollywood. Beginning with his story, Rajkummar said that he was kind of a goon in his childhood. But as he grew up, he started getting more clarity on what he wanted to do. After reaching class 11, he decided to become an actor. He wanted to get rid of all his bad habits. But the same year, he saw a girl playing basketball, which reminded him of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He thought he had found his ‘Anjali’. But unfortunately, he got to know that she was already with her Aman.
Talking about the same incident, the actor said, “I moved to this new, really modern, fancy, Blue Bells school in Gurgaon and I was big, I’m still a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. So I saw Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and I saw this one girl, playing basketball, same hair, and I was like ‘Anjali’. I was like, ‘I found her mother, I found her (imitating Shah Rukh).’ And then somehow, we started dating but she had a boyfriend.”
Continuing the same, Rajkummar said, “It was a Jat boy and then, of course, they came to thrash me. Some 25 Jat boys from law college and by that time, I was a saint guy. I was like ‘Now no more fighting, this is enough. I have to be an actor.’ They were thrashing me, 25 boys were like, ‘Take out the gun, take out the gun, shoot him, take out the gun.’ I was sitting like (makes a gesture of being huddled up). My two Punjabi, cute friends were like ‘Don’t hit him, hit me if you want to’. The only thing I was screaming is, and trust me, it’s a true story, ‘Don’t hit my face, I want to be an actor.”
Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors the industry has produced. The ace actor is currently in a happy space with his girlfriend Patralekha. He made his debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010. After that, Rajkummar has starred in various critically acclaimed films such as Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh, Trapped, Newton, and Omerta. Earlier this year, Rajkummar featured in The White Tiger, opposite Priyanka Chopra, and Roohi, along with Janhvi Kapoor.