Talking about the same incident, the actor said, “I moved to this new, really modern, fancy, Blue Bells school in Gurgaon and I was big, I’m still a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. So I saw Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and I saw this one girl, playing basketball, same hair, and I was like ‘Anjali’. I was like, ‘I found her mother, I found her (imitating Shah Rukh).’ And then somehow, we started dating but she had a boyfriend.”

Continuing the same, Rajkummar said, “It was a Jat boy and then, of course, they came to thrash me. Some 25 Jat boys from law college and by that time, I was a saint guy. I was like ‘Now no more fighting, this is enough. I have to be an actor.’ They were thrashing me, 25 boys were like, ‘Take out the gun, take out the gun, shoot him, take out the gun.’ I was sitting like (makes a gesture of being huddled up). My two Punjabi, cute friends were like ‘Don’t hit him, hit me if you want to’. The only thing I was screaming is, and trust me, it’s a true story, ‘Don’t hit my face, I want to be an actor.”