Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Reaction To Vignesh Shivan’s Father’s Day Post Goes Viral; Checkout!

Vignesh Shivan, also known as Vignesh Shivn is an Indian film director, film producer, actor, singer and lyricist who works under the broad entertainment industry of Tamil cinema, making films of many genres. A picture of director Vignesh Sivan and his twin sons enjoying Father’s Day has gone viral online. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is a faithful friend of Vignesh has posted her reaction to his father’s day post. Read on!

Before getting married on June 9th last year, Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan dated one another for a number of years. Four months after their wedding, on October 9th, their twins were delivered through surrogacy. Since then, the couple has been posting gorgeous photos of their kids on Instagram, winning over the hearts of their followers.

Samantha Ruth’s Reaction To Vignesh’s Father’s Day Post

A picture of director Vignesh Sivan and his twin sons enjoying Father’s Day has gone viral online. Additionally, the actor penned alongside the post, “Life is beautiful.” Happy Father’s Day to us all! The most unsung, yet real heroes.

Several netizens commented to the post but it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s reaction which was unmissable. The actress is a very good friend of both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. She posted three heart emojis as her comment to the post. Samantha was last seen opposite Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara in the film ‘Shaakuntalam’.

When Samantha Completed One Year Of Her Myositis Diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed one year of her myositis diagnosis on Thursday. The actress posted few pictures and a video on her Instagram account from the stunning Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, Serbia. She wrote a lengthy, in-depth, and inspirational caption alongside her post. The actress exemplified about her one-year battle and the lessons she took away from it.

Describing her battle in detail, Samantha wrote: “Many battles with my body.. no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too to make things more interesting”.