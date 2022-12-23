Sania-Shoaib Divorce: Pakistani Star Ayesha Omar Breaks Silence, Slams Media For Tagging Her As ‘Homebreaker’

The news of the divorce of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has been in the news for quite some time now. For a long time there have been reports that the couple is eyeing for separation. Both want to part ways from each other. The reason for the divorce between the two was told to be Pakistani actress-cum host Ayesha Umar.

Actually, some time ago romantic pictures of Ayesha and Shoaib went viral on social media. These clicks were from their photoshoot. After this, the actress was mercilessly trolled and angry netizens tagged her as a ‘homebreaker’. Now, amidst all these speculations, Ayesha has broken her silence.

During a recent media interaction, Omar talked about her old photoshoot. She said that her photoshoot with Malik is from a year back. It was just a professional photo session. If someone is having an affair, then they will not do such photoshoots and post them online.

Taking her point further, Ayesha said that I can never think of getting into a relationship with a married person. She slammed media for using her in a wrong way amid reports of Sania and Shoaib’s divorce rumors.

Though it is still not clear whether Sania and Shoaib are separated or not, the latter recently spoke over the matter. He termed it as a ‘personal matter’ and said that neither him nor his wife is going to answer this question.

For the unversed, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their first child, Izhann, in 2018. The duo is currently hosting a talk show titled ‘The Mirza Malik Show’.