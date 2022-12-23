‘Abhishek Is Not As Talented As Amitabh’: Actor Gives Befitting Reply To Taslima Nasrin’s Tweet; Check Out!

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has responded to author Taslima Nasrin’s tweet in a special way. Recently, Taslima had said that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan believes that his son has inherited all his talents and is the best. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Taslima Nasrin said that Abhishek is not ‘as talented as Amitabh.’

Taslima tweeted that Amitabh Bachchan loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he feels that his son has inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good but Taslima does not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitabh Bachchan.

Responding to the tweet, Abhishek replied, “Absolutely correct, ma’am.” He said that no one comes close to him (Amitabh Bachchan) in talent or anything else. He will always remain ‘the best.’ He is a very proud son. On the other hand, actor Sunil Shetty has also reacted to this tweet of Abhishek. He has shared heart emoji in response to this post.

Fans responded to this tweet too. One person wrote, “That is probably why he isn’t rated that much and that’s sad. He is better than most of them but just always gets compared to his father.”

Let us tell you that recently Abhishek received the Best Actor Award at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 for his performance in the drama film Dasvi. Along with this, it has won the Best Film Award. Amitabh Bachchan expressed happiness over his son’s success. He wrote on Twitter that his son is his pride and joy. Amitabh said that his son has proved his point. His son was derided, ridiculed mocked but he remained silent. He concluded, “You are and shall ever be the BEST.”