Sanjay Dutt Reveals He Couldn’t Romance Alia Bhatt; Wished To Make Kriti Sanon His GF!

Sanjay Dutt, undoubtedly is a prominent figure in the film industry known for his impeccable acting skills. His life and professional career have captured the attention of millions making him feel loved and appreciated across the country. Sanjay Dutt became popular with his profound acting in the films, Munna Bhai and Sanju. For the unversed, Sanjay no longer involves himself in mushy scenes with younger female counterparts unlike many of his co-actors. Recently, Sanjay Dutt’s statement about making Kriti Sanon his girlfriend sparked controversy and raised eyebrows of several internet users. Reportedly after dating with 308 girlfriends, Sanjay Dutt plans to make Kriti Sanon his 309th girlfriend. Read on to know the entire story.

Sanjay Dutt on not able to romance with Alia Bhatt on-screen

Actor Sanjay Dutt in one of the interviews with GoodTimes opened up about why he doesn’t romance young female actresses on screen while his co-stars do. While responding to the posited question, Sanjay Dutt hinted at his age aspect and disclosed that he wasn’t able to romance Alia Bhatt since he is much elder than her. In his words, “Arey ab thodi main Alia Bhatt ke sath romance karunga. Ya so I mean it’s like that, you got to move on.”

For the unversed, the actor disclosed this information during the promotion of his film, KGF: Chapter 2.

When Sanjay Dutt asked Alia Bhatt to address him Chachu

Both Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt have worked collaboratively in two films namely, Kalank and Sadak 2. Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt once revealed the bond she shares with his c-star, Sanjay Dutt. The actress confessed that Sanjay Dutt almost treats her like a baby. Moreover, Alia Bhatt stated that Sanjay Dutt asked her to call him Chachu because he has strong ties with Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt. Alia Bhatt was heard saying:

“Sanju is different. He always treats me like a baby because of his relation with my dad. He is always like, ‘Call me chachu’. That’s the way he likes it.”

When Sanjay Dutt conveyed his wish to make Kriti Sanon his girlfriend

In one of the episodes of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, actor Sanjay Dutt expressed his desire to make Kriti Sanon his girlfriend. If reports are to be considered, Sanjay Dutt is rumored to be in relationship with 308 girls and the actor treats all of them as his girlfriends. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt is still connected to them. The actor further in the show added that Kriti Sanon can become his 309th girlfriend since he feels extremely impressed by her performances.