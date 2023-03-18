Selena Gomez Becomes First Female Celeb In History To Surpass 400 Million Instagram Followers Amid Hailey Bieber Feud!

Selena Gomez adds another feather to her cap by becoming the most followed woman on Instagram, with 400 million followers; Kylie Jenner and others following far behind. Continue reading!

Queen Selena is on a roll! The diva has 400 million Instagram followers, making her the most followed person on the photo and video sharing app. Selena Gomez recently surpassed beauty mogul Kylie Jenner to become Instagram’s most-followed person.

Selena, who began her career as a child artist, has had a long career as an actor and singer. She also became a producer and owns the popular beauty brand.

Selena Gomez recently surpassed Kylie Jenner to reclaim the title of Most Followed Woman Celebrity on Instagram. In fact, the Kardashian sister lost followers as a result of her involvement in allegedly bullying the sensational pop star during the Hailey Bieber feud. More information can be found below!

A lot has happened recently, but everything has worked out well for Selena. Hailey Bieber and her BFFs Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner convinced fans that they were trying to bully Gomez through social media posts and TikTok videos.

In the midst of all the negativity, the Only Murders In The Building actress even quit social media. But Selenators, as her fans are known, were out for revenge, and the result is visible to all.

Currently, Selena Gomez has 400 million Instagram followers, which is the only woman to have this number. The actress has been very active on social media, and her unfiltered posts are very popular.

Furthermore, the Hailey Bieber drama helped her gain more attention, resulting in an increase in followers. She ranks third on the list, just behind football legends Cristiano Ronaldo (562 million) and Lionel Messi (442 million).

Kylie Jenner, with (382 million) followers, holds the position of the second most followed woman on Instagram. The other women in the Top 10 are Ariana Grande (361 million), Kim Kardashian (348 million), Beyonce (300 million), and Khloe Kardashian (348 million).

Among Taylor Swift’s 249 million followers, Selena’s best friend ranks 15th.

On Professional Front

In addition to finally completing the third season of Only Murders in the Building, the Lose You To Love Me singer is working on her next studio album.

When Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez followed each other on Instagram, it sparked rumours of a possible collaboration, given that both are working on new albums. She will also produce and star in several films, including one in Spanish.