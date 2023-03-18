Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel’s Wedding Photos Surfaced, Actress Looked Gorgeous In White Lehnga!

TV Actress Dalljiet Kaur, and ex-wife of Bigg Boss 16 reality show contestant Shalin Bhanot has been making headlines recently. However, she remarried her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in the traditional way. The wedding was held in private, attended only by family members and close acquaintances, and now the first photos of the couple have been published.

Dalljiet Kaur- Nikhil patel wedding photo surfaced

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur married UK based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18, 2023. The newlyweds were happy to pose for the paparazzi together for the first time. Several other celebs attended the wedding including Karisma Tanna, Sanaya Irani and Ridhi Dogra. Dalljiet looks quite regal in a beautiful white lehenga with a red dupatta. Nikhil looked well-groomed in a traditional white sherwani.

Dalljiet kaur’s son Jaydon Watches His mother’s wedding

In one photo, Dalljiet’s son Jayden holds his mother’s hand. Akshay Dogra holds the edge of a colorful phoolon ka chadar under Dalljiet walks down the aisle. Barun Sobti and Sunaina Fozdar were also spotted with Dalljiet.On March 17, 2023, Dalljiet hosted a musical evening. The family wore green at the event. A crop top with a lehenga skirt completes the bridal look. Nikhil looked gorgeous even in his bright green kurta pajama.

Watch video;

Haldi pictures of Dalljiet kaur

For haldi ceremony, Dalljiet showed off her vibrant beauty by pairing a blue sleeveless blouse with a yellow sari. She completed the look with beaded hair and matching earrings. Fiance-to-be Nikhil looked well-groomed in a yellow kurta. In the meantime, we are celebrating the wedding of Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil.