Style Quotient: Shanaya Kapoor Glistens Under Night Sky In A Stunning Icy Blue Sequin Saree At Alanna’s Wedding!

Shanaya Kapoor was the most glitzy guest, dressed in an icy blue sequin saree at Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday wedding.

Shanaya Kapoor was among the many celebrities who attended the wedding ceremony of Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday.

Shanaya wore an extra dose of bling in her six yards of grace for the event, and we’re not complaining. She was unquestionably the most stylish guest on the block, dressed in an icy blue sequin drape. There’s no point in speculating on who designed it. It was, of course, Manish Malhotra, Bollywood’s all-time favourite.

Forever blue, always bling. We can’t wait to see how invigorated our closets can look as Spring emits new energy driven by colours and fun prints. We’ve officially or hastily declared that winter is over, but we can’t stop being a sucker for incredible sarees, so all of our wise investments will be made in non-heavily layered outfits.

Outfit Details

Shanaya Kapoor’s latest OOTN is definitely approachable, and we fully recognise how a season as warm as this one can cause us to become accustomed to.

Shanaya’s style is always edgy, whether she’s on vacation, shooting or dancing elegantly. She chose another desi look that is both elegant and fashionable.

As a wedding guest, we understand that your creative juices are flowing, but there is one that can help you join that wave. One could argue that sequins aren’t exactly new to the fashion world.

The diva wore a ice blue chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra for Alanna Panday’s wedding celebration. this ensemble as the one for nighttime glam functions it is worth Rs. 225,000.

She paired her gradient blue sequin saree with a satin and monotone halter neck blouse. Her plunging neckline and itsy-bitsy cropped blouse had a seductive look to them.

Accessories

Shanaya accessorised the glitzy saree with a light blue halter neck blouse. She complemented the shine of the ensemble with a pair of diamond studs.

Glam Picks

Shanaya wore dewy glamorous skin with highlighted and blushed cheeks. She wore bright glossy pout and eye makeup, which included blue eyeshadow and black kohl. Shanaya completed her look with glossy pink lips.

Shanaya Kapoor’s wore her hair straight and side parted, leaving her silky smooth tresses open.