Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Oomph In A Sexy Black Dress; Fan Calls Her ‘Kim Kardashian Of Bollywood’

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the hottest actresses of B-town. The 26-year-old has a great fashion sense and she turns heads in whatever she wears be in Indian or Western. Janhvi has a huge fan base on social media and she treats them with some stunning pics of her more often. Her latest pics in a black dress have taken the internet by storm.

Janhvi Kapoor Slays In A Black Outfit

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi dropped a set of pics where she donned a stylish black dress with plunging neckline. The outfit accentuated her perfect figure.

The Good Luck Jerry actress opted for nude makeup as she wore kohl and nude lipstick. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised with a pair of hoops and wore a pair of black heels to complete her look.

Sharing the pics, Janhvi captioned them with a black heart emoji.

As soon as Janhvi dropped her photos, fans and celebs started commenting on them. Her sister Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Sexy gorl”, while her uncle Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Long time no see”. Her friend, Orhan Awatramani commented, “Queen of glamour”. Fans called her ‘hot’ and ‘gorgeous’.

While a user wrote, “Stop copying Kardashians”. Another wrote, “Janhvi you’re Kim kardashian of Bollywood”.

For the unversed, Janhvi wore this sexy dress for the India Today Conclave 2023 in New Delhi. She was the speaker there where she spoke about films, storytelling and a lot more.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Work Front

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Mili. She made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and later starred in movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi among others. She has Mr And Mrs Mahi where she is reuniting with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. The diva also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She will also star as leading lady in Jr NTR’s NTR 30.