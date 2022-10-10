Shah Rukh Khan Hires Fauda Director Lior Raz To Train Aryan For His First Project; Deets Inside!

After facing an alleged drug case against him last year, star kid Aryan Khan is trying to come out of it strongly. He is coping with the trauma really well. Besides attending social gatherings, he is also hitting headlines for his career. And according to the latest scoop, dad Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned for his son’s debut project to hit the right chords.

It has been speculated for a long time that Aryan is keen on starting his career with writing and filmmaking. Now, adding fuel to this rumour is Shah Rukh roping in Fauda director Lior Raz to mentor his son for his first show. Aryan has already studied the making films in the US and Raz helping him on his debut series will just be like enhancing his developing skills.

A reliable source has stated, “Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into direction.”

“Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year,” the source added. Israeli director Lior Raz made the critically acclaimed political thriller television series Fauda. The show went on to win six awards. The New York Times also declared Fauda the best international show of 2017.