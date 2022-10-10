‘Number One Priority Is My Daughters’: Dwayne Johnson Dismisses Idea Of Running For US President

Hollywood Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has rejected the idea that he will run for US President, to the dismay of fans. Despite saying last year that he would run for the White House if he had enough public support, the wrestler-turned-actor said it was now “off the table” for the sake of his family, reported a source.

Dwayne Johnson talked about the possibility of running for the White House in a teaser trailer from his upcoming interview for CBS Sunday Morning on October 9. “It’s off the table. Yes, it is off the table. I will say this, ’cause it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it” said he.

He further added, “I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy – number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives. Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter (was) growing up, at this critical time in their life, that’s what the presidency would do.”

He continued, “So, my number one priority is my daughters… sure, CEO sounds great! But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.” He has a daughter Simone Garcia Johnson with his ex-wife Dany Garcia. He has daughters Jasmine, and Tiana, with his wife Lauren Hashian.

He said, “I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that.” The family admission came after one of his superfans cried after receiving the actor’s autograph, admitting his “cold, dark soul” was overcome with emotion.