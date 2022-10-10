Urvashi Rautela Touches Australian Land Amidst India’s Match; Netizens Troll

Actress-model Urvashi Rautela makes headlines every day for her professional achievements but mostly her name comes up because of her alleged tassel with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. There were many rumours that the pair were dating each other, but none of them admitted or denied the fact. But later, the cricketer broke all the speculations and also blocked the actress.

There is no end to Urvashi and Rishabh’s debacle. The actress does not leave the cricketer alone, nor vice versa. Both of them bicker with each other on every small issue, and netizens pounce on Urvashi whenever they get a chance.

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from the flight as she landed in Australia. She captioned it, “Meanwhile, in Australia… & so the adventure begins.” However, this did not sit well with the netizens. They trolled the actress for arriving in Australia in between the India matches.

They commented, “Nhi dega bhaav RP Bhai khelny dy usko cricket,” “Australia me india vs Pakistan ke match me mr. RP KO Karne jari hain,” “World cup dekhne jaa rahi hai RP ne bulaya hai kya,” “Frsa pant ka picha” etc.

Urvashi shared another series of pictures with the caption, “Followed my (black heart emoji), and it took me to Australia” and netizens flooded her comments section.They commented, “Didi ne chotu bhaiya ka picha nhi chore ga” “Zindagi ho to pant jesi ho,” “Are didi kam dande pe b dhyn do,” “Why Australia…. is that RP?” “Pant se milne gayi ho” etc.