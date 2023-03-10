Shah Rukh Khan’s Fight Scene From Jawan Leaked Online; Fans Declare It ‘Blockbuster’

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s most anticipated movie. It has been creating a lot of buzz since its inception. A scene from the film has allegedly been leaked online. It shows Shah Rukh Khan in an action scene get-up. The pic has gone viral on social media and fans can’t contain their excitement.

Jawan’s Scene Leaked Online

In the video clip that is leaked online, SRK can be seen doing an action scene as he is seen in blue pants and blue shirt and beating up some goons with a belt as he smokes a cigarette. The video was shared by Shah Rukh’s fan clubs on social media.

Fans Express Excitement

Fans have gone gaga after watching the leaked video. Many have removed the video due to copyright issues. One wrote, “Mass entertainer” while one wrote, “Swag”. Another user commented, “#Jawan will be a mass Entertainer..Mark my words…Though its an edited pic of #ShahRukhKhan but his look will be more massy than this pic “. A fan wrote, “Everybody Is A Gangster Till You See The Monster Trust me we’re not ready for this monster coming our way”. A Twitter user wrote, “#Jawan is going to be another mega blockbuster delivered by King #SRK 💫One 5 sec clip of #Jawan has created so much hype and the tag is Trending on Number 1👑Imagine what will happen when Posters, Teaser and Trailer will come out after #Pathaan hysteria 🔥🔥”

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee and it’s his first Bollywood movie. The Pathaan will be seen in a double role – an intelligence officer and a thief. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others. The actioner is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. The teaser has already and the film is slated to hit the screens on June 2, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front

On the professional front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie broke several records at the box office. Apart from Jawan, the King Khan also has Dunki that is directed by Rajkummar Hirani. It also stars Taapsee Pannu.