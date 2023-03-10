Priyanka Chopra Exudes Elegance, Glamour In White Feathery Corset Gown At South Asian Excellence Event!

Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely stunning in a white Falguni Shane Peacock corset gown.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a slew of photographs from her outfit for the South Asian Excellence event, which takes place before the Oscars.

She donned a feathery white gown to the event, which she co-hosted with husband Nick Jonas and friend-actor Mindy Kaling.

Priyanka Chopra, a global celebrity, has been making headlines for all the right reasons. When it comes to red carpet attire, you can always depend on Priyanka Chopra to provide.

After her tribute to Valentino’s Barbiecore, the actress was spotted posing in a stunning Falguni Shane Peacock outfit, which certainly provided us with a memorable moment.

In Los Angeles, California, global celebrity Priyanka Chopra threw a pre-Oscar celebration for South Asians nominated for Academy Awards 2023. For the event, the actor wore a theatrical ensemble by Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

Priyanka Chopra In White Corset Gown

She chose a pure white gown with the most stylish accents. Her costume was designed to be dramatic, with a figure-grazing fit.

With her all-white gown by Falguni Shane Peacock, Priyanka Chopra appears to be an angel in disguise.

Priyanka chose a white semi-sheer corset co-ord set from Falguni and Shane Peacock’s couture line, which included a noodle-strapped corset and a mermaid-patterned skirt that showed off her stomach.riyanka Chopra’s look included a translucent corset top, a mermaid-inspired skirt, and a dramatic fur jacket.

She finished the ensemble with a feathery crop jacket that just covered her hands, adding angelic feelings to her whole appearance.

Priyanka kept her accessories simple, opting for a pair of diamond tiny drops and finger rings to draw attention to her retro-style attire.

She wanted a dewy finish with her makeup, so she went with a light foundation look with some blush on her cheeks, soft smoky eyes, defined brows, tonnes of mascara, and a brown-peach lip tint. The ‘Desi Girl’ added some boho waves to her hair to complete her look.