Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has made an important disclosure about his marriage. He has told how he was late even on his wedding day. He has told me about his habit of arriving late. Shatrughan Sinha is not only known for his acting but also his lateness. Even he had arrived late in his marriage, about which he has recently disclosed in an event.

Shatrughan Sinha used to rule the hearts of the audience due to his acting in the 70s and 80s. But, he was not punctual at all. Shatrughan Sinha talks about the changes in the industry and the modus operandi. He also narrated the story of his lateness. He said, “I was not punctual at all. He used to reach the sets late too often. It had become my habit. I also reached my marriage 3 hours late”.

Shatrughan Sinha married actress Poonam Chandirmani in 1980. Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam dated each other for 5 years. After this, both of them were tied in the bond of marriage. Sinha said that he used to reach the sets too late during the shooting of the film. He said, even after reaching the set late, I was known to complete the work on time.

Shatrughan Sinha said, “I have never harassed anyone. Don’t even show tantrums. Never even said that I am not in the mood to shoot. Even if I used to have a fever, I used to go on the sets”. He said that despite being ill, I had shot for the film ‘Mere Apne’.

Shatrughan Sinha said that I have never canceled the shooting of any film in my career. Shatrughan has been awarded the title of Shotgun in Bollywood. He has played successful innings in films as well as politics. Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, known for his outspoken statements, met Poonam Sinha in a train going from Patna to Mumbai. Shatrughan Sinha was in love with Poonam in the first meeting itself but at that time he was dating Reena Roy. Shatrughan Sinha married former Miss Young India ‘Poonam Sinha’. Shatrughan proposed Poonam in a moving train by writing the dialogue of the film ‘Pakeezah’, ‘Don’t keep your feet on the ground…’ on paper.