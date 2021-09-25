In foreign countries, kids earn their pocket money by working by taking up part-time jobs like at a cafe or tutor/babysit younger kids. People believe that it is a good way to learn the value of money and hard work. And now a similar story came from India’s Telangana where a school boy in Telangana’s Jagtial town named Jai Prakash was recently spotted delivering newspapers in a cycle. When asked, he confidently says that there’s nothing wrong with working hard alongside studying.

Telangana Boy

A video of the incident was posted by KT Rama Rao, a Minister in the Telangana government. This delivery boy is a school-going boy. He is earning plaudits after this video of him distributing newspapers went viral. In the short video, the boy, identified as Jai Prakash, was seen with a basket full of newspapers when a man stopped to talk to him. When asked why he was delivering newspapers at this age, the boy was heard responding, “what’s wrong?” in Telegu.

KT Rama Rao’s Post

The boy goes on to say that there was nothing wrong with working hard now as it will help him in the future. Rao said he “loved his confidence, composure and clarity of thought & expression.” Know Why An NGO Requested Amitabh Bachchan To Drop The Pan Masala Ad