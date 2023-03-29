‘She Is 19…’: Kajol Opens Up On Her Daughter Nysa Devgan’s Popularity; Check Out!

Bollywood stars Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan does not have a public Instagram account. But she has a huge fan following on social media. Several of her fan pages on Instagram are dedicated to her.

Her fans love to see her pictures shared by the paparazzi. The pictures of the star kid partying with her friends are available online. Needless to say, Nysa is hugely popular. Her mother Kajol feels proud of her.

The actress talked about her daughter’s popularity in a recent interview. She said that she feels proud of her daughter. She loves the fact that Nysa presents herself with dignity wherever she goes.

On the other hand, Kajol further added that Nysa is 19 years old. She supports her daughter’s freedom of choice. The actress Kajol said that she will always support Nysa. She said that Nysa is 19. The star kid is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and her mother will always support her.

Meanwhile, pictures of Nysa Devgan in a red lehenga became viral on Instagram. Fans thought she looked like Kajol in the breathtaking picture. The star kid was spotted in a beautiful organza lehenga.

It featured geometric patterns as well as beautiful sequin work. She wore a sleeveless matching blouse. It had a plunging neckline. The beautiful Nysa looked simply stunning. Fans were in awe of her beauty. They commented, “She got it from her mama,” “She is looking like her mom Kajol here” etc.