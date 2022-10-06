“She Keeps Threatening With Messages & Calls Of Committing Suicide,” Rakhi Sawant On BF Adil’s Ex-Girlfriend!

Television personality Rakhi Sawant is quite famous among the paparazzi. The drama queen of the glamour world leaves no chance to engage audiences with her funny tactics, bold statements and shocking revelations. Now and then, she gets spotted with her boyfriend, Adil Durrani. Fans love their pair and they often show it in the form of comments on paparazzi’s posts. Though Sawant and Durrani are very much in love, one thing that keeps haunting Rakhi is the fear of losing Adil. And what adds to her worries are the constant threat calls from Adil’s ex-girlfriend.

In a recent interview, Rakhi opened up on the same and revealed shocking details about how she and Adil are handling the situation gracefully. She shared, “Adil’s ex-girlfriend keeps calling and messaging him and telling him that if he doesn’t return then she would commit suicide and there was a time when Adil had to send people to her house to check on her and nothing had happened to her and she was all good”

She further stated” I am scared what if she does anything and then the blame will come on my Adil today girls put so much of fake cases. She also keeps messaging me and tells me to leave him and all but now I have blocked her and she wouldn’t be able to message me anymore”