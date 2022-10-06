Rashmika Flaunts Her Bold Look By Wearing White Collared Dress With Thigh-High Slits, See Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, known as National Crush, is as beautiful as an amazing actress. This South beauty is all set to foray into Bollywood after winning the hearts of people with her strong performance in Tollywood. Rashmika’s first Bollywood film ‘Goodbye’ is releasing on 7 October. As the release date of her debut film is approaching, the promotional schedule of the actress is also getting busy. Meanwhile, sizzling photos of Rashmika have surfaced, creating panic on the internet.

There is no doubt that Rashmika Mandanna beats the best in terms of acting. But even in terms of beauty, she is not less than anyone. Rashmika has shared some pictures in a white Thai slit dress, which are robbing the hearts of the fans. She has given more than one sizzling pose in this midi dress.

Wearing light makeup on her face, mascara in her eyes and earrings, Rismika is beating many actresses in beauty through this photo. This look of Rashmika is very attractive. Her eye makeup is adding to this look. Rashmika is wearing a self-portrait ribbed knit white color midi dress. This outfit is completed with heels. This look of Srivalli is very mesmerizing. His look is being liked by the fans so much that the comment section is filled with sweet words like Beautiful, Amazing.

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. She is doing the first film with Amitabh Bachchan. In this, she is playing the character of a girl named Tara, who does not believe in rituals and traditions. The film will hit the big screens on Friday, October 7.

Talking about Rashmika’s upcoming projects, she is working in Mission Majnu, Varisu, Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule. At the same time, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the lead role with him in Mission Majnu. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen with her in Animal. The film will release next year. The actress made her debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. After this the actress has worked in Geetha Govindam, Devadas, Dear Comrade, Bheeshma, Pogaru, Sita Ramam and Sarileru Neekevvaru.