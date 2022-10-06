Hindustani Bhau Targets Ekta Kapoor, Demands To Boycott Her Film Goodbye

These days it has become a trend to boycott films on social media. Even before the release of any film, the process of boycotting it is already starting. Some films like Lal Singh Chaddha and Liger showed the effect of Boycott, the film was released but could not show anything special. Similarly, there was an initiative to boycott Brahmastra, but the movie earned decent at the box office, overcoming the criticism.

Now there has been a demand to boycott South Beauty Rashmika Mandanna’s debut film Goodbye. Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, has raised the demand to boycott the film Goodbye. Hindustani Bhau has shared the video on Instagram, in which he is asking to boycott Goodbye and he has also given the reason for doing so. Hindustani Bhau has made a big allegation about Ekta Kapoor. In the video, Bhau said, “Two years ago today, Ek Tha Pigeon, made a triple X series in ALTBalaji. In this, the Indian Army and their family were defamed. Then I raised my voice and the whole of India supported me. Ekta Kapoor was asked to apologise.”

Bhau also alleged that he was threatened, pressured, and tried to buy with money. But for them, nothing is more than the Indian Army, and it does not matter when it comes to power. He said that Ekta Kapoor’s film Goodbye has to be boycotted. To support the Indian Army and its family. Because if you don’t stand up for them then all is useless.

Goodbye is Rashmika Mandanna’s debut film. It is releasing on 7 October. Now that one day is left for the release of the film, Hindustani Bhau has demanded a boycott of the film. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Goodbye is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. While the director is Vikas Bahl.