Shilpa Shetty’s Kid, Samisha Flaunts Spiderman Face Paint, Adorably Picks Strawberries From A Basket In London!

Shilpa Shetty, a name that resonates with grace, talent and charisma doesn’t need an introduction. Her fitness aura continues to enthrall audiences and adds to her widespread appeal. Recently Shilpa Shetty being a doting mother of her kids, Viaan and Samisha’s has been spending quality time in London. Shilpa Shetty’s mother, Sunanda Shetty and husband, Raj Kundra also accompanied the actress. Shilpa Shetty after returning the vacation gave fans a glimpse into her London holidays.

Shilpa Shetty gives a glimpse into her London vacation with family

Taking to her Instagram handle on July 25, 2023, Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable clip from her London vacation with her fam bam. The vacay video featured Shilpa Shetty having a wondrous swing ride with Viaan and Samisha. The fitness queen took a walk in the park along with her family and even enjoyed movie bingeing.

However, Shilpa Shetty’s daughter, Samisha grabbed netizens’ eyeballs in the viral video. Samisha was seen having a joyous time while collecting strawberries in the basket and getting Spiderman paint over her face.

A picture of Samisha giving a sweet peck to her mommy is going viral on the internet which is simply unmissable. Furthermore, the tiny munchkin looked scared as she sat on a swing with her brother, Viaan. Her jaw-dropping expressions indeed stole our hearts! Shilpa Shetty captioned the video as:

“Love, smiles, memories, and much more… until next time, London. #LondonDiaries #vacaymode #holidays #grateful #blessed.”

When Shilpa Shetty felt pregnancy a ‘cake-walk’ experience

Bollywood actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy much before her daughter, Samisha. The actress after she gave birth to her younger son, Viaan experienced a few meltdowns within her. But it was after she welcomed daughter, Samisha into her life, the actress felt motherhood like a ‘cake-walk’. Undoubtedly, yoga and exercise definitely had bought a vast difference in her body structure. Opening about the same, Shilpa Shetty stated:

“So it was difficult the first time around but now I feel it’s like a cake walk. #Guts to me, I am 45 and I’ve had another child. I’ll be 50 and my child is 5.”