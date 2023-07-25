‘Just To Stay In News’: ‘Kumkum’ Fame Juhi Parmar Trolled For Her Rant On ‘Barbie’ Makers!

TV actress Juhi Parmar rose to fame after her starring in hit serial ‘Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’. Currently, she is more into social media influencing. The actress often shares funny as well as adorable reels with her daughter Samairra on her Instagram handle. Juhi who is raising her 10-year old single-handedly after parting ways from ex-husband Sachin Shroff recently took her out for a movie. The mother-daughter duo went out to watch the much-hyped ‘Barbie’. However, the film has left the actress disappointed and she walked out of the theatre within 10-15 minutes. After coming back, she ranted over the makers of the movie in an open letter.

Taking to Instagram, Juhi posted four picture notes. In this, she revealed that she went to watch the film with her daughter without doing much research. But the film failed to meet her expectation. According to the actress, the makers have used sexual connotations and inappropriate language in the film, something which is not meant for kids. She said that film is actually a ‘PG-13’ movie.

Netizens react to Juhi’s views on ‘Barbie’

While the actress was just expressing her concerns as a parent, many took it as an opportunity to troll her. The list included common users as well as celebs from TV fraternity. TV producer Sandiip Sikcand said, “What movie did she go for? The movie is absolutely appropriate and an excellent message film. Things people do just to be in the news.” ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ participant Arjit Taneja stated, “It was not supposed to be a kid’s film. What is this rant?” TV actress Shalini Kapoor Sagar penned, “it was a beautiful film with beautiful underlying message. Glad I went with my girl.”

A netizen commented, “Please go listen to ‘I am a Barbie girl’ song one more time. It has many sexual connotations and that was the foray for this movie too. It is not for kids but for adults who played with Barbie as kids.”