Shreya Ghoshal Lost Her Voice Completely, Will Never Be To Sing Again, Told Herself Through Social Media!!

Bollywood’s famous singer Shreya Ghoshal is known for her melodious voice. The singer made a shocking revelation on her social media account. Shreya, who has been envious of her singing in different concerts, shared a post on her social media account and wrote that after one concert her voice was completely gone. After listening to this his fans got very upset. Let us tell you what is the whole matter.

Shreya Ghoshal

Actually, Shreya told on her social media that after a concert her voice was completely gone. After which she had to seek the help of a doctor. After a mild treatment, Shreya is feeling fine now. Sharing the post on social media, Shreya writes – ‘Today I am very emotional, I love my band, fam, and my entire team very much. They supported me in every round. My team has been with me in every bad and good phase. They have supported me in every way.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Post

Shreya further writes in her post – ‘Last night after the concert in Orlando, my voice was completely gone. I had completely lost my voice. Due to the blessings of my well wishers and the best treatment by Dr. Sameer Bhargava, I could get my voice back. I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart ‘.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Post

After this revelation of Shreya, her fans became emotional. Fans responded by expressing their concern. Shreya’s fans were praying for her better health. At the same time, some fans were expressing happiness that her voice had returned to normal. Some fans were convinced of Shreya’s bravery. One fan commented and wrote, ‘Shreya faced this horrific phase very bravely, it shows her courage. The loss of a singer’s voice is no less than a nightmare’.

Let us tell you that Shreya is one of the highest-paid female singers for playback singing in the film industry. At the same time, Shreya has won the National Award four times. Shreya started her singing career at a very young age. At that time she was only four years old. She also participated in the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. And she also became the winner of that show.