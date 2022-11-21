“Beautiful Mama”, Fans Appreciate Alia Bhatt For Her Winter Special Picture, Deets Inside!!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is enjoying her motherhood these days. She is spending quality time with her new born daughter. This is the reason why she has taken a break from both work and social media. However, now a few days after the birth of her daughter, she seems to be active again on social media. The actress had earlier shared a photo of the cup with ‘Mama’ on it. And now, she has shared her winter special pictures on social media. In the picture posted by the actress, she is seen enjoying the sun in the winter. Sharing this picture, Alia wrote in the caption ‘Cosy’. Along with this, she also used an emoji of a cup of coffee.

Reacting to Alia’s picture, a fan said, “She is very happy to see the actress’ face after so long”. A fan commented, “You are cute and very beautiful.” Whereas, another fan wrote “Glowing Mama.” One user commented, “Finally a proper photo of dear mother Alia has surfaced”.

Some fans also asked Alia Bhatt about Ranbir and her daughter. “I hope you remember to post a picture of your baby and husband” commented one. Another said, “What is the child’s name? Let us tell you that by commenting on Alia Bhatt’s post, her fans are constantly trying to know about her daughter.

Let us inform you that earlier too, Alia Bhatt shared a post on social media in which she was seen holding a mug with ‘Mama’ in her hand. Her face was not visible in the picture. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, “It’s me” and followed it with a yellow heart emoji.