Henry Cavill Has Not Signed Off To Play For The Superman In The Man Of Steel 2

Henry Cavill has yet to sign for the role to play in man of steel 2 officially. Although fans kept asking about this return they are still silent and have no response reported so far. Some rumours spread that he was officially on the cards as the blue and red combined superman.

Two months back he had shot for a cameo for the Dwayne Johnson starring as well as the flash. According to that, Henry Cavill will be in WB and DCEU, meanwhile, reports have begun to spread he is going to be in man of steel part 2. Ever since his black adam cameo. Henry Cavill doesn’t show any interest to sign in the contract. And it is still an illusion to fans that Cavill will be superman again, as the recently dropped from the Witcher season 4 as the Geralt of Rivia. It will be another massive blow in his career.

As per the latest report, the former Witcher has not opened his mouth about the future of superman. And he still hasn’t shown any interest in it, despite Cavill teasing the cast, they said that the shoot is going on but nothing has stoned yet. But the most shocking truth is there is no writer or director attached to the project yet.