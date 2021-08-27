Television actress, Shweta Tiwari who is currently a contestant on the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is not stepping back from surprising her fans with not just her flawless performance on the show but with overall physical transformation too. In her late thirty’s Shweta had a jaw-dropping transformation that many young girls dream of.

Recently, the Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress in an interview with SpotboyE.com talked about the same and revealed that she never aimed for abs but it all started because of some health problems. She said, “Health issues motivated me to towards exercise because I had shoulder pain which needed little muscle strengthening and little workout and weight training. So, to fix that up, I started doing weight training, and later on, when I started seeing the results I felt like doing more. And that’s how I am still doing it.”

“It’s not only about the health or transformation of your body. Any goal to achieve in life is not easy. The journey of reaching a destination is always difficult. Especially when you have to put a lot into it. So it is the same with health transformation,” she added.

She further shared how challenging her journey was. She shared, “Initially, when they give you lesser food in your diet or ask you to control on a few things. You are not able to control it immediately, especially for a person who eats a lot. Because your body doesn’t accept it. It is not ready for so much hard work and keeps refusing it.”

Further in the interview, Shweta was asked if she ever got hurt while doing heavy workouts. To this, Shweta said, “There were many times when I went on hurting my back, leg, and knee. Because of this, I couldn’t work out for a few days. After which I also realized everything is not possible in one single day. Slowly and gradually you will achieve it.”

The actress also suggested ways to those who aspire to have a body like her. “Even when you are busy, you have to take out some time to work out. Like if I am keeping busy with my shooting for 4-5 days and have no time to exercise I still come home and do my squats. I avoid taking a lift for a few floors. This is also a great exercise. So basically I don’t leave a single day without exercising. And you need to have that dedication.“

Talking about her diet and need to avoid junk throughout the process, Shweta said, “I eat what sports nutritionist doctor Kinita suggests. Even today I follow her diet and that is very important. With her diet plan, one thing I have understood is that you have to eat everything. Because eating food is important and your body needs every kind of food. But yes, you cannot have junk food. You have to stop eating that. Cheat days are ok but that also doesn’t mean you eat everything junk.”

At present, Shweta looks as stunning as she used to look in her debut show which aired around 20 years ago. She has shed a whopping 10 Kgs to get back in shape. The actress is rooting for her daughter Palak Tiwari’ss debut film.