Sobhita Dhulipala Opened Up On Being Replaced By A Dog In A Shoot By Zoya Akhtar, Deets Inside

Sobhita Dhulipala, who was in discussions for tying the knot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is once again hitting headlines for her professional life. Sobhita was a part of ‘Monkey Man’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, ‘The Night Manager’, and ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’. Now an old video of her is in the headlines, in which she revealed that she was replaced by a dog in a shoot. Fans are surprised at this revelation of Sobhita and are giving mixed reactions in the comment section of this video.

These days a video of Sobhita is going viral in which she is seen sitting with ‘Made in Heaven’ web series co-star Jim Sarbh. In the video, Sobhita is telling Neha Dhupia how she was replaced by a dog in a shoot. Sobhita said that she got a call for an audition at 11:30 pm, and she found it scary. Shobhita is speaking in the video, ‘I got a call for an audition at 11:30 pm, and I found it very scary. I went to audition and was told ‘you have been cast’. I went to Goa. Not Thailand or Australia, but Goa, but I was still excited.’

Shobhita further says, ‘The first day of the shoot went well, but there were some problems with the camera. They decided to reschedule the shoot the next day. Later, the client saw the pictures and it was not in line with the brand’s image. They felt that I was looking too confident for that role. Then they decided to complete the shoot with a dog instead of me.’

Shobhita told that after seeing her, those people said that this girl is not able to work properly. She is looking too confident, and is not right according to the brand’s image. Shobhita further said, ‘They kept a dog in my place, but I got the money, so it’s okay.’ This statement of Sobhita is going viral on the internet,; while some people are making fun of her on the other hand, others are appreciating her.