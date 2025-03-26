Disha Patani’s IPL 2025 Performance Cut Short, Fans Slam ‘Lifeless’ Opening Ceremony

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony at Eden Gardens fell flat for fans, with a muted crowd and an underwhelming atmosphere that even Bollywood star Disha Patani’s sizzling performance couldn’t save. The energy was so low that KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan had to ask the audience to applaud, highlighting the lack of excitement at the stadium.

Adding to the frustration, broadcasters cut short Disha’s performance on television, shifting focus to the season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Viewers who were eager to see her full act were left disappointed, taking to social media to express their discontent.

However, a different section of the audience criticised Disha’s choice of attire, calling it inappropriate for a family-friendly event. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “What a lull atmosphere. Everyone looks tired. No energy. SRK has to ask for ‘a round of applause’ to get the noise. Always start IPL with a CSK match and get MS Dhoni on stage, then see what madness is!”

Despite the opening ceremony misfire, the on-field action delivered excitement as RCB clinched a seven-wicket win against KKR. However, the subdued start to the season has sparked debate over the entertainment value of IPL’s grand opening, leaving fans questioning if future editions need a revamp.