Tony Kakkar Reprimands People Trolling Neha For Crying On Stage At Melbourne Concert, Read To Know More

Bollywood’s famous singer and who is often the target of trolls, Neha Kakkar, has been seen crying on the judge’s chair many times in reality shows, but she recently cried in her concert in Melbourne. Since then, people have been making fun of her and trolling her on the internet. The reason behind her crying in the concert was her audience, who were angry with her because she had arrived about three hours late than the scheduled time.

Neha Kakkar

However, seeing his sister crying, Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar’s anger reached the seventh sky, and he reprimanded people for targeting Neha. He asked the public a question and blamed someone else for his sister’s late arrival at the concert. Tony Kakkar wrote a post on Instagram and asked a question, ‘I have a question. It is not for anyone… just a question… hypothetical.’

Tony Kakkar’s Post

Expressing his concern for his sister, he wrote in his post, ‘Suppose I invited you to an event in my city. I took the responsibility of all your arrangements including hotel booking, airport pickup, and airline ticket. Imagine that you come and are not able to find anything at the spot. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no ticket for the airline. In this situation, whom will you blame?’

Neha Kakkar

Let us tell you that Tony Kakkar did not stop here. In his next post, he further wrote, ‘Artists should stay within limits and the public?’ He has also shared the IDs of some Instagram users who have made lewd comments. Tony has also shared a video of the Melbourne concert. In this, a fan was seen on stage, and she cried after seeing Neha on the stage. Sharing this, Tony wrote, ‘Fans also cry… If fans’ crying is not fake, then how can artists’ crying be fake?’ He wrote in the caption, ‘She is the queen. My sister… I love my sister.’