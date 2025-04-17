Social Media Influencer Sarthak Sachdeva Claims Fake Paneer Served At Gauri Khan Restaurant, Torii Reacts

Bollywood’s King Khan, aka Shahrukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is as famous as her husband in the city of dreams. She has a famous restaurant named ‘Torii’ in Mumbai, which is known for its luxurious interiors and for the visits of celebrities. However, this time it is in the news for a strange reason, since a social media influencer claimed something serious about this restaurant of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife.

Let us tell you that recently, a social media influencer reached Gauri’s restaurant where she claimed that the paneer served to him is fake. The social media influencer and YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva went to Torii and showed everything served in front of him. Sooner, he noticed something weird in the paneer and shared a video on his social media, terming the paneer ‘Fake’. Now, the restaurant Torii has reacted to this video.

Sarthak shared a video in which it was alleged that, according to his test, the restaurant served paneer is made of starch, which is a marker of adulteration. He does an iodine tincture test on a piece of paneer served in the restaurant. The iodine test is used to detect starch. The paneer turned black and blue when it was touched by iodine. Seeing the colour change, Sarthak said, “The paneer at Shah Rukh Khan’s restaurant was fake. I was shocked to see this.”

After the video went viral on social media, Gauri Khan’s restaurant Torii reacted to it. Commenting on the video, the restaurant wrote, “The iodine test shows the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. Since the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this has happened. We stand by the purity of our paneer and our integrity at Torii.” Sarthak replied in a witty tone, ‘So am I banned now? By the way, your food is amazing.’ Dr Kiran Soni, head of the nutrition and health department at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, said that the iodine tincture test can detect starch, but it does not necessarily confirm whether the paneer is fake or not.