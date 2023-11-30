Sonam Kapoor Backs Sustainable Fashion; Says, ‘Haven’t Bought Anything That…’!

After Alia Bhatt and Suhana Khan, Sonam Kapoor has also endorsed sustainable fashion. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is known for her sartorial choices and impeccable sense of styling. She has recently opened up about the need of sustainable fashion and why people should be conscious about the need to reuse, repeat and rewear their clothes. She said, “I haven’t bought anything that I haven’t worn multiple times.”

Sonam Kapoor supported sustainable fashion

She said to ANI, “To me, having a product with longevity is luxury. Back in the day, my mother and grandmother would preserve expensive saris in a mal mal (muslin) cloth, masterji (tailor) would create made-to-measure outfits, juttis (shoes) would be created to fit our feet. I’m also doing the same.”

“So, you see, I grew up appreciating the value of personalisation and the handmade. This to me is true luxury. I consciously buy items that are made by local artisans, are vintage, and even resold,” she added.

Bollywood actress said ‘I haven’t bought anything that I haven’t worn multiple times’

She further added that, “I haven’t bought anything that I haven’t worn multiple times. For me, everything that I buy needs to be wearable for several years. I don’t believe in wearing it once and then returning it unless I’m borrowing an outfit for an event.”

Other than Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt also supported sustainable fashion by rewearing her wedding saree at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi last month, where she was present to receive her maiden National Award for Best Actress for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. When asked about her sartorial choice, Alia told, “Whenever there is a big event or big moment coming up, you start preparing for it. I instinctively felt like, ‘I’m going to re-wear my wedding saree’.

Don’t believe in wearing clothes once: Sonam Kapoor advocates for longevity and personalization

Recently Suhana Khan also recently lauded Alia for her sustainable fashion choice at a promotional event for her debut film, The Archies. She said, “Alia wore her wedding saree again for the National Awards and I think as somebody with a platform, who has an influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message. She did that and she took a stand towards sustainability. If Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree then we can also repeat an outfit for a party. We don’t need to buy a new outfit. We don’t realise but making new garments creates waste which impacts our biodiversity and environment. So, it’s very important”.