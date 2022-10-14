Sonam Kapoor Breastfeeds Son While Getting Ready For Karwa Chauth, Reveals Why Skips Fasting On The Occasion!

The festival of Karwa Chauth sets in a different mood. And like every year, legendary actor Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor hosted several celebs from the film fraternity on this auspicious occasion. We got multiple glimpses of Bollywood wives decked up in Indian attire to celebrate Karwa Chauth at Kapoor’s residence. Besides all this, what caught media attention was Anil’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor’s video of getting ready for the ritual.

The fashionista chose a magenta-pink lehenga with a green long top for the gathering. While preparing for the eve, Sonam shot a video in which she captured her team helping her with make-up and hair. In the same clip, the Ranjhana actress is also spotted sitting in front of a big mirror and breastfeeding her child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. This is what has made this video go viral in no time.

While sharing the reel on her IG handle, Sonam thanked her girl gang for making her look stunning on Karwa Chauth. She also expressed her excitement about being back in her hometown, Mumbai.

A few moments later, the 37-year-old actress shared a bunch of pictures posing in traditional attire. Along with this, she disclosed the reason behind not keeping a fast for her husband, Anand Ahuja. She said that the only form of fasting that Anand believes is intermittent.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor and later, essayed a brief role in AK vs AK. She is currently on maternity break.