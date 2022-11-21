Sonam Kapoor Shared First Glimpse Of Son Vayu, See The Video Shared By Actress Here!!

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has recently started a new journey in her life, in which her husband Anand Ahuja is also an equal partner. In fact, a few months ago a little prince was born to the actress, who has been named Vayu. Sonam and Anand are looking very excited after becoming parents. The actress often shares pictures with her son but Sonam is yet to reveal his face. Her fans are yearning to see Vayu’s face. But today, fulfilling the wishes of her fans, Sonam has shown a glimpse of her son to the people. The actress has shown a glimpse of the son’s face to the fans through social media.

Sonam Kapoor’s Post

Actually, for the first time after becoming a mother, Sonam Kapoor has gone on vacation with her husband and son Vayu. In such a situation, the actress has shown a glimpse of her vacation by sharing a video on her Instagram handle. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are seen cuddling with their son Vayu in the shared video. A slight glimpse of little Vayu’s face is also seen in this video. From fans to stars, everyone is showering love on Vayu by commenting on this travel video of Sonam.

Watch The Video Shared By Sonam Kapoor On Her Instagram Here!!

Sonam Kapoor’s Post

Sharing the video, Sonam Kapoor wrote, ‘Sweet Nothings.’ And with this the parents hashtag has been used. Let us tell you, Sweet Nothings is a song sung by Taylor Swift. This video of her is becoming increasingly viral and fans are constantly commenting on it. Commenting on this video shared by Sonam, Anand Ahuja wrote, ‘I am roaming the world with my world.’ Along with this, many Bollywood stars are also commenting on the video. Actress Bhumi Pednekar as well as Athiya Shetty dropped in the heart emoji comment box on the video.

Sonam Kapoor

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of her little prince Vayu’s nursery. For her son, the actress has made a jungle themed nursery, in which she has got most of the furniture made of wood. There are also many beautiful paintings in Vayu’s room. Sharing the pictures of the nursery, Sonam Kapoor also penned a note, in which the actress thanked all the people who helped in making this nursery. The actress thanked her for the design of the nursery and the creative art work.